Bitter cold and snow: Pinpoint Weather Alert Weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We slipped into the arctic air on Friday and the frigid temperatures won’t change much over the weekend. So, expect your mornings both Saturday and Sunday to start below zero and afternoon highs will only be in the single digits. Wind chills (“feels like”) temperatures will be running -10 to -20 early each morning.

Record cold low temperatures do not look possible, with the current records running more than 10 degrees below zero. The coldest morning will be this Monday (Presidents’ Day) with a forecast of 10 below zero. The record is 20 below zero set in 1881.

The only cold record we could break this weekend will be on Sunday. We are predicting a high of just 5 degrees. The coldest high temperatures we’ve ever recorded was 8 degrees, set in 1895.

There will be snow as well over the weekend.

The mountains will have snow both days with total accumulation adding up to another 6-12 inches. Travel will be slick and slow especially with all the holiday skiers expected to take advantage of the three-day weekend and fresh snow.

For Denver and the Front Range, we are forecasting an inch or two by late on Saturday with another inch or two on Sunday. So, totals will range from 2-4 inches by late Sunday when the snow ends.