DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures will reach the mid 70s on Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

There will be a 20 percent chance for scattered showers and storms on the Front Range and in the mountains during the afternoon.

High temperatures will stay in the 70s through Wednesday with sunny skies and dry conditions Monday through Wednesday.



Denver and the Front Range will see the first 80 degree temperatures of the year on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with mostly dry conditions.