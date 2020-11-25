Big melt Wednesday, 52 degrees; Minor cold front on Thanksgiving

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine on Wednesday with a big bounce to 52 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  The big melt is on.

The mountains can expect sunshine and highs in the 20s and 30s and a couple 40s.

A minor cold front hits the mountains on Thanksgiving afternoon/night.  1 inch of accumulation at the ski areas.  Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy.  Highs in the 20s.

That storm largely misses Denver.  We are only including a 10% chance of a flurries late.  Otherwise , sunshine on Thanksgiving.  Highs in the 40s.

Drier on Friday.

Saturday-Sunday look sunny, dry.  40s and 50s.

Future radar/satellite on Thanksgiving at Noon.
Total snow on Thursday.

