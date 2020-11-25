Big melt Wednesday, 52 degrees; Minor cold front on Thanksgiving

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine on Wednesday with a big bounce to 52 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. The big melt is on.

The mountains can expect sunshine and highs in the 20s and 30s and a couple 40s.

A minor cold front hits the mountains on Thanksgiving afternoon/night. 1 inch of accumulation at the ski areas. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s.

That storm largely misses Denver. We are only including a 10% chance of a flurries late. Otherwise , sunshine on Thanksgiving. Highs in the 40s.

Drier on Friday.

Saturday-Sunday look sunny, dry. 40s and 50s.

Future radar/satellite on Thanksgiving at Noon.

Total snow on Thursday.