Big changes with frigid temperatures and snow this week: Get your weather questions answered at 8 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds build in tonight, ahead of the snow and big cool down this week. Overnight lows remain mild in the upper 20s with a light wind. Monday has increasing clouds and snow pushing into the mountains during the afternoon. Highs along the Front Range will be in the middle 40s.

Snow moves into the metro area late on Monday evening and lingers through Thursday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days with highs in the teens and light snow expected.

Snow will last through Tuesday morning and we can see some breaks during the second half of the day. A second round of moisture moves in Tuesday night and sticks around through Wednesday morning. Once again we can see breaks in the afternoon, before a third round of moisture moves in overnight. Wednesday night through mid-morning Thursday more snow arrives, but the snow finally leaves by mid-day Thursday.

Snow totals are for the entire 2.5 day stretch:

Metro Denver: 2-6 inches

Foothills: 6-12+ inches

Mountains: 10-20+ inches

Tuesday and Wednesday have highs in the mid-teens, Thursday is in the lower 20s, and Friday stays in the lower 30s.

Sunshine is back for next weekend, but highs remain below average around the 40 degree mark.