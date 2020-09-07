Big changes from summer to winter weather in a day

DENVER (KDVR) — Your Labor Day forecast will bring another round of hot temperatures in the 90s along with smoke & haze. Clouds will increase late in the day and a rain shower is possible after sunset.

A strong cold front is still expected to arrive early on Tuesday dropping temperatures more than 50 degrees! We are expecting highs early in the day in the upper 30s followed by lower 30s by afternoon.

And, the cold front will bring snow to the Front Range. Right now accumulation looks to range from two to six inches for metro Denver and the Front Range. You can expect the lower totals north and east of the city with the higher range on the south & west side of downtown. The higher foothills and mountains will have deeper totals.

You need to protect plants and exposed pipes. And, watch your trees as the snow accumulates to avoid broken branches and limbs. The roads will be wet to slushy in spots. Be careful on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.