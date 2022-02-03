Dangerously cold temperatures Thursday morning: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Air temperatures are below zero this morning. Minus 10 degrees at Denver International Airport is the coldest temperature of the year and winter season so far. The record low is minus 18 degrees.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said air temperatures at DIA aren’t expected exceed 32 degrees until 1 p.m. Friday, which makes our sub-freezing stretch 88 hours (Tuesday-Friday).

Patchy fog is likely north of Denver through Broomfield, brushing DIA, and in Weld and Larimer Counties. It burns away later this morning.

Hourly temperature forecast Thursday 2/3/2022.

We’ll see sunshine in Denver and across the Front Range this afternoon with highs around 18 degrees.

High pressure builds in Friday-Saturday with highs in the 40s.

A fast-moving cold front races across Colorado on Sunday morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies and 30s.

It will be dry with highs in the 40s on Monday.