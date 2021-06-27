Below-average temperatures continue Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — The below-average weekend continues Sunday with temperatures in the low 70s across the Front Range.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies with a few isolated light showers this morning before a few rounds of storms by Sunday afternoon. No severe weather is expected today, but brief heavy downpours and small hail are possible with the storms.

Average temperatures for late June are in the upper 80s, so we’re well below that today.

The workweek starts with temps in the low 70s before a slow warm up into the 80s by midweek.