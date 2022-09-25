DENVER (KDVR) – You should expect Sunday to be a beautiful fall day in Denver with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

The Mountains stay dry and sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.

The forecast for the Broncos Game at 6:20 p.m. is expected to have clear skies and temps falling into the 60s. Great night for the game!

It’ll be a sunny and dry Monday, with temps in the 80s and that’s including a 10% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm/rain shower on Tuesday.

Two different cold fronts hit Thursday to Sunday with highs expected to drop into the 70s.

On Friday, FOX31 is forecasting a 20% chance for afternoon rain/t-storms. On Saturday and Sunday, those chances increase to 30%.

The mountains on Saturday and Sunday could see some rain and snow. Simply put, it will feel more like Fall.