Back to Warm and Dry Days

After a nice fall-like Saturday, we are back to above normal highs today. Temperatures start cool this morning but warm quickly to the upper 70s by the afternoon. A southwest breeze helps us get there under dry skies.

Areas of smoke hang around today so another air quality alert is in place through 4pm.

Widespread smoke looks likely Monday with warm and windy conditions. A Red Flag Warning has been issued during the day Monday for elevated fire danger.

We continue with the dry conditions and well above normal highs this week.

