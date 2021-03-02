Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Back to back 60° days; Rain, snow arrives Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting 60 degrees for a high on Tuesday and Wednesday in Denver and across the Front Range.  Sunshine.

The mountains stay sunny and dry Tuesday and Wednesday.  Warm highs in the 30s.

A southern track storm system arrives Thursday in Colorado.  Snow is likely in the Southern Mountains with 6-12″ of accumulation at Wolf Creek, Silverton, Purgatory and Telluride.

The Central and Northern Mountain can expect 3-6 inches by early Friday morning.

Rain/snow hits Denver on Thursday midday and afternoon.  Changes to all snow Thursday night.  1-3 inches of wet snow accumulation.

The best chances for an all snow event are the west and south suburbs.  The Foothills and Palmer Divide can expect 2-4 inches of accumulation by early Friday.

Turning drier on Friday.

Sunny and 60 Saturday-Sunday.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer

