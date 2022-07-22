DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a hot Friday with near-record heat at 100 degrees in Denver. The record is 102 set in 2005. A heat advisory is in effect for the Front Range.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said there is a slight 10% chance of an afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorm.

Heat Advisory Friday with highs around 100 degrees

The mountains can expect a 10% chance of an afternoon thunderstorms and warm highs in the 80s.

Saturday starts dry then watch for a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Expect hot highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The record high is 102 degrees set in 2005.

Sunday features a cold front and surge of monsoon moisture with afternoon thunderstorms likely. Highs will fall into the upper 80s.

The heat returns for Tuesday with highs back into the 90s.

Monsoon moisture is likely Wednesday and Thursday and highs will fall into the 80s.