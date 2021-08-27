‘Are we ever getting out of the 90s?’; Heat and dry conditions continue on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures will climb to the mid-90s in Denver this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Rain chances and wildfire smoke are expected to increase this weekend. There is a 10% chance for isolated showers and storms on Saturday. Wildfire smoke will become thicker in northern and western Colorado by Saturday evening.

Temperatures will fall to the mid-80s on Sunday with a 20% chance of storms.

Hot temperatures return to start next week with rain chances going up again Wednesday and Thursday.