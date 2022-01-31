Arctic front Tuesday, Wednesday with cold and snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting the warm before the storm on Monday with Front Range highs near 60 degrees, and sunny to partly cloudy skies.

It will be windy west in the Foothills with gusts to 80 mph and High Wind Warnings until 6 p.m.

An Arctic front hits Tuesday with temperatures falling into the 30s and 20s. Snow will develop around 6 p.m. across the Front Range and earlier than that in the mountains and Foothills.

We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday.

Snow continues off/on Wednesday. At no point is it heavy, it will gradually accumulate. Expect colder temperatures in the teens and very fine, dry snowfall.

Totals by 11 p.m. Wednesday:

Denver 3-4 inches

Fort Collins: 3-6 inches

Loveland: 3-6 inches

Greeley: 3-4 inches

Palmer Divide: 4-6 inches

Foothills: 8-12 inches

Ski Areas: 4-8 inches

Inches of total snow by 11pm Wednesday.

It will turn drier overnight Wednesday into Thursday with clearing skies. Low temperatures will drop below zero in many locations. We are forecasting minus 3 degrees in Denver. Mountain towns could hit minus 10 degrees to minus 20 degrees.

It will be sunny and warmer Friday through Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s.