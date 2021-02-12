Arctic cold, no highs above 20; accumulating snow this weekend; heavy mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting fog, snow showers, dusting on roads, and single digits this morning across the Front Range. Then teens this afternoon with cloudy skies in Denver and the Front Range.

The mountains can expect two storm systems this weekend. The first arrives today with 4-12 inches by Saturday morning at the ski areas. Teens and 20s.

That storm system drops a dusting of snow to Denver tonight into Saturday morning. 1 inch possible in Northern Colorado. Cold high of 15 degrees Saturday.

The 2nd storm system arrives Saturday night into Sunday. 3-6 inches of accumulation in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins. This also includes the Eastern Plains. Cold highs in the single digits on Sunday.

Sunday night skies clear into Monday morning. Low temps hit minus 9 Denver. Even colder in Northern and Northeastern Colorado where temps could hit minus 20.

We’ve issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Sunday and Monday to highlight the snow accumulation and Arctic cold front.

Day Planner for Friday 2/12.

Forecast Low Temps Monday Morning 2/15.

Forecast snow totals by 5am Monday.