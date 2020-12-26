Another Warm Day before Cold and Snow Next Week

Denver tied for the 12th warmest Christmas on record yesterday by hitting 60 degrees!

We make a run at it again today, even a touch warmer, before weather changes move in.

Sunshine and dry skies today across the eastern half of the state while scattered snow showers will move into the mountains this evening and will stay through Sunday. Accumulation will range from 1 to 3 inches in the mountains by Sunday night.

Sunday’s temperatures will be much more seasonal and cool into the low 40s with breezy winds up to 30mph. Our temperatures continue to drop into the cold 30s next week with another cold front and storm system.

That storm system moves in Monday and Tuesday bringing snow showers to the mountains and Front Range. It is too far for exact totals for Metro Denver, but it does not look like a big storm for the Front Range.