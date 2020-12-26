Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Another Warm Day before Cold and Snow Next Week

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Denver tied for the 12th warmest Christmas on record yesterday by hitting 60 degrees!
We make a run at it again today, even a touch warmer, before weather changes move in.

Sunshine and dry skies today across the eastern half of the state while scattered snow showers will move into the mountains this evening and will stay through Sunday. Accumulation will range from 1 to 3 inches in the mountains by Sunday night.

Sunday’s temperatures will be much more seasonal and cool into the low 40s with breezy winds up to 30mph. Our temperatures continue to drop into the cold 30s next week with another cold front and storm system.

That storm system moves in Monday and Tuesday bringing snow showers to the mountains and Front Range. It is too far for exact totals for Metro Denver, but it does not look like a big storm for the Front Range.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories