Another warm day ahead Wednesday; Denver could see first freeze next week

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be another warm day across the Front Range with mostly dry conditions for the metro again.

Temperatures this afternoon will hit the upper 70s in Denver with only a 10% chance for an isolated shower. Most places will stay dry.

The western half of the state and high country will see scattered showers through the morning hours. A dusting of snow is possible on the high mountain peaks. A break in the action is expected by midday with a few passing storms possible for the afternoon.

Thursday we are back to mostly sunny and dry condition across the state.

Our next storm system arrives Friday into the weekend.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s on Sunday with a 20% chance of rain.

A stronger storm system looks like it will move in by the middle of next week possibly bringing the coolest temperatures of the season so far to Colorado.