Another round of storms, above average temps on Sunday

Temperatures will jump 5 to 10 degrees warmer as we end our weekend on Sunday, with highs soaring back into the 70-80s across the Front Range. The warm conditions will extend into the high country as well, with temps making it into the 50-60s. We’ll watch for another round of afternoon scattered thunderstorms, with strong wind and frequent lightning as the main concern.

Sunday’s severe weather potential

As we head into the new work week, above average temperatures will once again be possible Monday. Expect highs to stay in the 70s to start the week with a few isolated thunderstorms.

Dry air will settle into the area by Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing in seasonal temperatures in the mid-60s and plenty of sunshine. Our next chance for rain will arrive Friday with highs in the 50-60s leading into the upcoming weekend.