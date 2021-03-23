Another round of snow Tuesday night, Wednesday morning; Mild, dry weekend ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered snow showers will spread across the Front Range Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Showers will still be around during the Wednesday morning commute with slick spots possible.

Totals will range from a half of an inch up to 3 inches across metro Denver. Totals could reach up to 4 inches on the Palmer Divide and into the foothills and mountains.

The morning commute could be slow and slushy in some areas with showers ending midday on Wednesday.

Most of Thursday will be dry with highs in the 50s. Shower chances will return late Thursday night and continue into Friday. Friday’s temperatures will hit the 40s with scattered rain and snow showers.

Dry weather returns for the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.