Another round of snow tonight before warmer days return

DENVER (KDVR) — Skies will remain cloudy overnight as our storm system continues to spin over Colorado. Another round of snow will move up from the south toward metro Denver during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be close to freezing again overnight, so leave plants covered.

Some light, grassy accumulation is possible in the foothills and across the Palmer Divide. The city will have a few rain showers possible early on Thursday. It’ll be another cool day with readings in the 50s for high temperatures.

We will dry out on Friday with plenty of sunshine and a warming trend. We expect highs in the 70s followed by 80s returning on Sunday and most of next week with mainly sunny skies.