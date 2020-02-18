Another round of snow arrives Wednesday before dry end to workweek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Wednesday will start off dry with morning low temperatures in the teens. Afternoon high temperatures will only make it into the 20s with cloudy skies. Snow showers will move in Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Showers aren't expected to bring a lot of accumulation but roads will turn wet during the Wednesday evening commute and could get slick in spots after the sun goes down.

Totals will range from no accumulation up to an inch in metro Denver with up to 2 inches possible on the Palmer Divide and in the foothills.

Snow showers will clear out early Thursday morning shortly after midnight. There could still be a few slick spots on the roads early Thursday morning from snowfall but as soon as the sun comes out, the roads will improve quickly.

High temperatures will make it to the mid-30s on Thursday with dry conditions the rest of the day.

Friday will be significantly warmer with high temperatures reaching the low 50s. Friday will also be sunny and dry.

Another storm system moves in on Sunday, bringing one more chance of snow to Denver this week.