Another round of light snow to end the week in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We are tracking our next chance for snow in Colorado. It will arrive in the mountains on Thursday with accumulations of 2″-4″ by late tomorrow.

That same storm will then swing light snow across metro Denver on Friday. We expect it to start by late morning and continue into early evening.

Because most of the snow will fall during daylight hours, there will be some melting. That will limit accumulation across the area to less than an inch in most places. There could be a few areas south and west of downtown that get a little more.

The forecast will be dry for the weekend into early next week with milder 50s on the way.

Our next chance for snow looks to arrive on Wednesday. It also looks light with less than an inch.