Another round of frost possible in Denver overnight; 70s Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will once again dip into the 30s, creating patchy frost overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a Frost Advisory for the northeast corner of Colorado. Denver is not included, but we would suggest covering sensitive plants or bringing them inside.

We will have sunny skies through Thursday with some wind at times and warm 60s and 70s to enjoy.

We are tracking cooler temperatures heading into the weekend with a few showers possible on Friday.

Mother’s Day will bring some clouds with a chilly start in the 40s and highs only in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in Denver.

A better chance for afternoon and evening showers arrives early next week.