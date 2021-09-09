Another record hot day before a few showers lower the heat

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver set a new record high on Thursday reaching 95 degrees and beating the old record of 94 set in 1994.

We will more than likely set another record high on Friday with a forecast of 97 degrees in Denver and the record now at 93 set in 2018. It will be sunny, dry and smoky again.

Over the weekend, there will be isolated showers possible both days. The chance is low, meaning most places will stay dry. It’ll still be hot on Saturday with highs reaching the low 90s. Temperatures will slip into upper 80s on Sunday.

The hot 90s return quickly on Monday along with dry conditions. There is another isolated shower possible on Tuesday, along with a nice cooldown to near 80 degrees. We will dry out again for the remainder of next week and temperatures look to stay in the low to mid 80s.