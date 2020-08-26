Another day in the 90s, scattered storms possible ahead of cold front

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a hot Wednesday but we are slowly starting to drop off from the record heat. Mid-90s for this afternoon with a 20 percent chance for some storms. Best chance for storm coverage today is in the mountains, but a few scattered storms will move across the Front Range after 2 p.m. The main threats will be gusty winds and lightning.

Temperatures stay in the 90s Thursday with an isolated storm or two. Then a cold front moves through Colorado and drops temperatures and increases our storm chance. Friday is our best chance for afternoon storms across the state while staying in the 80s.

Over the weekend we continue with the 80s and more seasonable conditions. We also keep the chance for a few storms each afternoon.

Still keep in mind we have high fire danger leading to smoky skies and poor air quality.