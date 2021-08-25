Another day in the 90s; Scattered storm chances Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range will be dry and breezy with hot temperatures in the low 90s again today.

There could be an isolated thunderstorm or two on the far eastern plains close to the Nebraska/Kansas border late in the evening, but a better storm chance arrives tomorrow.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon across the region. There won’t be a lot of rain and some places could see gusty wind. Temperatures will dip a little into the upper 80s or close to 90 degrees.

We will turn mainly hot and dry again on Friday and into Saturday with only limited chances for rain.

A push of cooler air will help hold temperatures down into the mid 80s on Sunday. There will also be a low chance for a few passing showers or thunderstorms.