DENVER (KDVR) — Today is another cool and cloudy day with around 70 degrees.

Rain chances are back in the afternoon with a northeasterly breeze. More activity likely over the mountains and foothills, especially south of I-70.

Monday we warm things up to start off the workweek with more sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Afternoon showers and storms are possible with some stronger gusts.

More heat Tuesday through Thursday with some isolated storms.