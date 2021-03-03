Another 60° day with sunshine; Rain/snow arrive Thursday with accumulation

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting another 60 degree day today in Denver with sunny skies. We hit 62 on Tuesday.

The normal high in Denver right now is 51 degrees.

The mountains stay sunny today with highs in the 30s and even low 40s.

A southern track storm system arrives Thursday midday into the afternoon. Rain/snow mix changes to all wet snow by Thursday night. 1-3 inches in Denver, Boulder, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Genesee, and Golden by midnight Thursday.

The ski areas along I-70 and North can expect 3-6 inches of snow accumulation. 6-12 inches in the Southern Mountains including Wolf Creek and Silverton.

Drier on Friday, 40s and 50s.

Saturday-Sunday looks sunny and dry, 60.

Forecast snow totals on Thursday.

