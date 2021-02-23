Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Another 60° day in Denver; 1-3 inches of snow arrives Wednesday night

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting another 60 degree day in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins on Tuesday.  Wave cloudiness early then sunshine.  Breezy with northwesterly wind gusts 15-25mph.

The mountains start dry and sunny then turn cloudy with a chance for snow showers tonight.  Windy above treeline 30-70mph.

Wednesday starts dry in Denver then a cold front hits and snow develops around 7 p.m.  The best window for snow is 7 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday.  1-3 inches possible.  2-6 inches in the Foothills and Palmer Divide.

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day specifically for the morning Rush Hour.  Snow tapers-off after 5 a.m.

The mountains can expect snow showers on Friday, Saturday and possibly Sunday.  Tiny chances for Denver.

Weekend in Denver: HIghs around 40 with 10% chances for snow showers.

Future radar on Wednesday night.
Forecast snow totals between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

