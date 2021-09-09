Record highs Thursday and Friday in Colorado; terrible air quality that will be like smoking 2-cigarettes

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting another day of moderate to heavy smoke concentrations and high ozone levels. Air Quality Warnings remain in effect for the Front Range, Foothills, and mountains.

We will set record highs in Denver and across the Front Range. We are forecasting 96 degrees in Denver — the record is 94 set 1994.

On Friday, we are forecasting 97 in Denver — the record is 93 set 2018.

We stay dry through Friday with moderate smoke concentrations. Air Quality Warnings will likely continue.

On Saturday, the Front Range and mountains stay dry with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be around 90 across the Front Range with light to moderate smoke concentrations.

Sunday is mostly dry with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms behind a cold front. Expect slightly cooler temperatures around 87. Air quality should be better.

Expect a quick surge to 92 degrees on Monday and dry conditions.

A cold front hits on Tuesday with isolated dafternoon t-storms and much cooler temps around 80.