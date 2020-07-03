Amid fire danger and drought, July 4 brings chance of rain

DENVER (KDVR) — Although there are not many sounds of popping fireworks and crackling fire pits due to burn bans, nature may create some noise Saturday with scattered thunderstorms on Saturday.

Although not many sounds from popping fireworks & crackling fire pits due to burn bans, nature may create some noise Saturday with scattered thunderstorms to rain July 4th.



Tthe highest chance of rain in the forecast comes on the 4th amid these counties under fire restrictions: pic.twitter.com/Hh8qITnbJ4 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 3, 2020

There will be achance of strong to severe storms over the Palmer Divide Friday afternoon.

Additional storms will develop and move off the mountains to the eastern plains throughout the evening.

The main threat will be damaging hail. If you see a storm, cover your gardens and move your car under cover.

July 4 will start off with mostly sunshine, but it won’t take long for the clouds to increase. Storms and rain expected in the afternoon, which could ruin your grilling plans.

From a fire danger perspective, the rain is more than welcome to the lucky few that catch some, but the lightning will have to be monitored for any possible ignitions.

The same story will repeat itself Sunday, although the chance of rain isn’t quite as high as Saturday.

In all, the rain chances this weekend are the highest they’ve been in several days and will be the highest for some time to come. Most of early July looks warmer than average and drier than average.

Most of the state and metro areas are drier than average in 2020, so any rain is welcome if even on the holiday.