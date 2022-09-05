DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a scorcher this week in Colorado with a mega high pressure dome. All-time heat records are in jeopardy.

On Labor Day expect highs near 100 degrees with lots of sunshine and wildfire smoke from distant wildfires outside of Colorado.

The record high is 101 degrees set in 2020 and that’s the latest 100 degree day on record.

The mountains stay hot and dry with only a 10% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

Highs will be near 100 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. We are forecasting 100 degrees on Thursday. All of those days are record-breaking highs. The 100-degree day is an all-time record.

A cold front hits on Friday into Saturday dropping highs by 30 degrees into the 70s.