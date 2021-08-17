Air Quality Warning Tuesday, 95°; Monsoon surge Wednesday-Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Smoke and small particulates like ozone will be running moderate to high concentrations on Tuesday. Air Quality Warnings are back for the Front Range and the I-25 Corridor.
Otherwise, we are forecasting 95 degrees and smoky sun in Denver today with a 10% chance of t-storms.
The mountains can expect smoky sunshine and isolated afternoon t-storms with highs in the 80s.
A monsoon surge plus cold front hits Colorado Wednesday through Thursday. The net effect is a high risk for flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon and higher rain/t-storm chances across the mountains and the Front Range both days.
Expect cooler highs on Thursday through Friday in the low 80s in Denver, 70s in the mountains.
It will be drier this weekend with isolated afternoon t-storms. Highs will rebound into the 80s and 90s.