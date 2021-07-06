Afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday; Near 100 degrees Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — The last piece of the monsoon surge rolls through with afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday. Once again, heavy rain and lightning are likely with any thunderstorm. This includes the burn scars, mountains, Foothills, Denver and the Plains. The chance of rain in Denver and across I-25 is 30%. Highs will be in the 80s.

The normal high right now in Denver is 89.

It will be drier across the board on Wednesday through Friday as the monsoon takes a break. Highs will surge to near 100 degrees on Thursday in Denver and across the Front Range.

A cold front brushes the Front Range on Saturday morning with a surge in wind and drop in temperatures. There’s also a chance for a rain shower or thunderstorm, with highs in the 80s.

Drier and sunnier on Sunday, 80s.