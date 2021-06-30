Afternoon thunderstorms through this weekend; Monsoon surge Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a dry start to Wednesday with a 20% chance of isolated afternoon t-storms across the Front Range. Highs will be in the low 80s.

The monsoon plume is currently sitting over the Western Slope. Expect morning rain/t-storms across the Western Slope. That moisture then slides east across the rest of the mountains as the day wears on with afternoon thunderstorms likely. The chance of precipitation is 50%-60%.

Flash Flooding is possible in Glenwood Canyon again today. The risk stays high on Thursday then decreases this weekend. The canyon will close in both directions when Flash Flood Warnings are issued by the National Weather Service.

This monsoon plume slides east over Denver on Thursday. Our chance of storms is 60%, the highest of the week.

Friday features lingering moisture with a 40% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms.

More standard afternoon 20% t-storms this weekend through the 4th with dry, sunny mornings.