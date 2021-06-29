Afternoon thunderstorms through this weekend; High rain chances Thursday in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We’re moving into monsoon season in Colorado.

July through August features new moisture that moves into Colorado from the south. You might notice higher humidity levels. That atmospheric moisture fuels more rain/t-storm chances over the mountains and Front Range. Flash flooding becomes more likely.

On Tuesday I’m forecasting sunshine in Denver and across the Front Range with a 20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

The mountains stand a high chance for midday and afternoon thunderstorms at 50-70%, especially from I-70 south into the San Juan Mountains. Snow is also possible over the highest peaks.

Wednesday also looks stormy over the mountains with heavy rain/t-storms likely, especially south of I-70.

In Denver, most days include 20% chances for afternoon t-storms. The highest chance is Thursday afternoon at 60%.

Fourth of July weekend: Saturday-Sunday feature morning sun and 20% chances for afternoon t-storms. The chance on Monday looks higher.