DENVER (KDVR) — The month of June in Denver is noted for having scattered thunderstorms just about daily. We have a similar pattern set up for the next week.

Friday will bring a few late-day storms along the Front Range. The best chance will happen around 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. from south and east of the city onto the Eastern Plains. A few storms on the plains may produce lightning, gusty wind and hail. There is not a high threat of severe weather across the region.

The weekend will only have isolated storms possible each afternoon. So, you are not likely to have rain on your Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s on both days.

We will start next week with another round of storms Monday. The next best chance for more areas to see rain and thunderstorms will arrive on Tuesday as temperatures cool back into the middle 70s.

A few more storms will be possible on Wednesday followed by drier days for the end of next week as temperatures warm again into the low 80s.