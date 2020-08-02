Afternoon thunderstorms, mild temps for Sunday

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler as we end our weekend on Sunday, with highs in the 80s across the Front Range and Denver metro. In the mountains expect highs in the 70-80s.

Forecast highs for Sunday, August 2nd

Clouds will increase through the day with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. The overall risk for severe weather will remain low, but any storms will still be capable of producing very heavy rain, strong wind and hail.

Severe Weather Outlook for Sunday

A storm or two may linger out on the plains by midnight, with clearing conditions by Monday morning. Temps will drop into the 50s to start the work week.

Monday’s forecast will be similar to Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s and widespread afternoon showers. The risk for severe weather will remain low as we kick off the new week.

Our shower chances will become more isolated for the remainder of the work week, but will stay in the forecast each afternoon. Expect highs to stay at or just slightly below average, in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Friday.