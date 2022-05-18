DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting sunshine early Wednesday with a 20% chance of afternoon gusty t-storms across the Front Range. Highs will be around 79 degrees.

The mountains start dry and clear with increasing clouds and a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 60s.

Gusty winds are likely Thursday ahead of Friday’s strong cold front. Expect Front Range gusts from 20-50 mph. Foothill and mountain gusts will be 30-70 mph. There will be high wildfire danger on Thursday.

The cold front arrives early Friday with temperatures falling into the 40s. Snow/rain will start after 10 a.m. in Denver, but earlier in Northern Colorado and parts of the central and northern mountains.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday.

Rain/snow is likely in Denver through the evening rush hour, and it will change to all snow Friday night. Expect 1-4 inches of accumulation with lots of melting.

The heaviest accumulation occurs above 6,000 feet where 4-12 inches are possible.

Forecast precipitation Friday at 5 p.m.

Forecast snow accumulation by 5 a.m. Saturday.

Snow tapers off early Saturday morning, then conditions will gradually get drier. It will be sunny by Saturday afternoon.

Forecast wind gusts Thursday afternoon.

Sunday looks dry with highs in the 50s and 60s. Warmer temperatures return on Monday and Tuesday.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.