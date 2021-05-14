Afternoon t-storms likely through the weekend; Wet stretch early next week

DENVER (KDVR) — We start dry and sunny Friday and Saturday, then there will be a 20-30% chance of afternoon t-storms. Gusty winds are likely with any t-storm. Highs Friday and Saturday will be around 74 degrees.

There’s a slight risk for the afternoon t-storms to turn severe over the eastern/northeastern plains of Colorado. This includes Sterling, Yuma, Wray, Akron, and Burlington. Hail and gusty wind likely.

The normal high in Denver right now is 70 degrees.

The mountains start dry and sunny Friday and Saturday with a 30-40% chance of afternoon t-storms and highs in the 60s.

A cold front hits on Sunday and again on Monday. Sunday turns cloudy with a 50% chance of rain/t-storms especially in the afternoon. Cooler highs in the 60s.

Monday could be the wettest day with rain showers likely. Highs will be in the 60s.

That rain could linger into Tuesday morning. Overall, we could pick up 0.5″ to 1.5″ of total rainfall in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.