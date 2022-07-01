DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a few scattered storms Friday evening with dry conditions returning overnight. Isolated storm chances will stay in place through the holiday weekend.

Saturday will start off dry with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s on the Front Range. There will be a 20% chance for scattered storms in the lower elevations with better chances in the mountains and southern Colorado.

Sunday’s storms will be the most widespread. Temperatures will reach around 90 degrees in Denver with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening.

On Monday, the Fourth of July, there will be a 20% chance for storms in the afternoon and evening with most places staying dry.

Storms should clear east by the time most firework shows get started. Temperatures will be comfortable in the 70s Monday night.

Luckily, the storms over the weekend are not expected to turn severe. Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats.

Tuesday’s storm chances will drop to 10% with a high temperature in the mid-90s.

A few scattered storms will return on Wednesday before a hot and dry end to the week.

Temperatures will hit the mid-90s with dry conditions by Thursday and Friday.