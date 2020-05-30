Afternoon storms, above average temps for last weekend of May

Temperatures will remain above average as we head into the weekend, with highs on Saturday ranging from the 70-90s across the state. Similar to Friday, we’ll start off with some sunshine with clouds building by lunchtime. There will be the chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms may become severe, producing strong wind, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. A few storms will linger into the early morning hours on Sunday.

Saturday’s forecast highs

Another round of afternoon showers will return Sunday afternoon as highs stay above average, maxing out in the 70-90s.

The unsettled and warm conditions will linger as we head into the month of June. Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs soaring into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Front Range. We’ll watch for yet another round of afternoon thunderstorms develop.

Scattered thunderstorms continue Tuesday through Friday afternoons with highs staying in the 70-80s across Colorado.