DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is seeing mostly sunny skies in Denver with spotty afternoon showers and seasonal highs in the lower 80s.

Rain chances are higher in the mountains today and any storms that make it down the foothills will clear through the plains in the evening.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the lower 80s. The higher elevations have the small chance of late-day showers. Sunday will rise to the upper 80s and dries out. We will have mainly sunny skies stay in the forecast, making it a great day for the Broncos game!

Monday is still looking hot, near 90 degrees with abundant sunshine. Late clouds move in on Tuesday ahead of the next chance for rain, but highs are still predicted to be above average in the upper 80s.

A big dip in temperatures is expected on Wednesday with rain moving in. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the middle 70s with cloudy skies. Rain lingers through the afternoon and tapers through Thursday. Cooler temperatures linger on Thursday with highs in the middle 70s and extra clouds.