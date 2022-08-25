DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds will increase across Denver today with isolated afternoon showers and storms. The Pinpoint Weather Team says that highs on Thursday will be above average in the upper 80s.

Rain chances are more widespread on Friday afternoon with extra clouds across the Front Range. Highs are closer to seasonal averages in the middle 80s to round out the week.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with mainly sunny skies and warm highs in the upper 80s. We’ll top out at 90 degrees on Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Spotty storms are possible as we finish off the weekend.

Monday starts the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds across the Front Range and highs in the middle 80s. Small storm chances are also here on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday looks dry with mild highs in the middle 80s. Wednesday adds rain back into the forecast with highs in the mid-80s and partly cloudy skies.