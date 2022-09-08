DENVER (KDVR) — Denver broke the record high temperature for the second day in a row on Thursday with an afternoon high of 99 degrees.

There will be a few showers across Northern Colorado on Thursday night with better rain chances on Friday and Saturday.

Winds will increase Thursday night and Friday morning as a cold front moves through Colorado. Afternoon temperatures will fall to the 70s on Friday with a 10% chance for an evening shower or storm.

Saturday will dip into the 60s with cloudy skies and on-and-off rain showers through the day.

Dry weather will return Sunday and Monday with highs returning to the 80s next week. Rain chances will go up to 20% Tuesday through Thursday.