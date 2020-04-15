Accumulating snow, cold temps for Front Range Thursday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will arrive in Denver from the north around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The best snow will continue overnight into the early morning hours on Thursday.

More snow is expected into the Thursday evening hours, although it will be a lighter snow.

Thursday will be cold and windy.

Accumulation will range from 2″-4″ in the city. Look for around 5″ south of downtown.

The deepest snow will be along the northern Front Range and into the foothills west of the city. Those areas could see between 4″-9″ of snow. Roads there could turn slick late Wednesday night and early on Thursday.

We will dry out on Friday and into the weekend with temperatures returning to the 60s.

We will stay in the warm 60s for most of next week with a few afternoon rain showers at times.