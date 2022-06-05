DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday is close to what we had on Saturday with slightly above normal high temperatures. A few showers and storms are possible from mid-afternoon to this evening.

Most storms should be non-severe but there is a chance for the far northeast corner of the state, including Fort Morgan and Akron, to have one or two severe storms with large hail and gusty winds.

For Monday through Tuesday, we’ll be in more of a zonal flow in the atmosphere with a few disturbances moving across the state. Scattered storms are possible each afternoon with a slight risk of severe storms mainly east and southeast of Denver.

Wednesday and Thursday should have isolated storms as we transition to a drier pattern with a strong ridge of high pressure building in later in the week. Highs could go into the 90s next weekend.