Above normal temperatures to take over for several days

DENVER (KDVR) — Our weather pattern heading into the weekend and through early next week is looking quiet with sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will be staying in the mild 50s over the weekend.

The warmest days will be on Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon readings reaching the low 60s. Our normal at this time of year in Denver is around 45 degrees. So, we’ll be running about 15-20 degrees above normal.

We are tracking our next cold front arriving on Thursday. We will quickly cool into the upper 40s. There will be additional cloud cover and a little wind at times.

The next chance for snow looks to arrive with a second cold front on Friday and into next weekend.