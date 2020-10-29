Above-normal temperatures and dry conditions heading into November

DENVER (KDVR) — The weather pattern heading into the weekend and through next week is looking dry. That could raise concerns again about elevated fire danger once we melt away the remaining snow.

We are tracking a weak cold front for Saturday across the state. It will generate gusty wind in the mountains at times. It will also turn breezy to windy along the Front Range early in the day with less wind later.

We are expecting cooler readings in the upper 50s for the weekend as a result of the cold front. Your trick-or-treat forecast is for lighter wind, clear skies and temperatures between 49-39 between 4-9 p.m.

We will have very warm days early next week with readings near 70 degrees from Monday through Thursday as we remain sunny and dry. The normal highs in Denver at this time of the year is around 60 degrees. The records are all in the upper 70s — between 76-78 degrees — and look out of reach.