Above-average temps on Monday before huge change

DENVER (KDVR) — After another nice weekend across the Front Range, skies stay clear Monday night as seasonal lows dip to the lower 20s.

Monday kicks off the workweek with abundant sunshine staying in the forecast. Highs on Monday are almost 15 degrees above average in the upper 50s.

Tuesday has clouds building through the morning with highs only making it to the middle 30s. Snow will push into the foothills and then into metro Denver by the evening hours. The snow will be light but lingers overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as the morning commute is expected to be impacted with slick roads.

Snow in Denver will linger into the late afternoon with it clearing to the south through the evening. While models aren’t in great agreement still, metro totals can be between 3-5 inches, and the foothills and Palmer Divide can pick up 4-9 inches. Totals will be more accurate in the coming days.

Frigid temps follow the snow with highs in the lower 20s Wednesday and only in the middle 20s on Thursday. The skies will clear through the end of the week with temperatures returning to seasonal averages by the weekend.