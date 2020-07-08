Heat wave continues Wednesday with high fire danger for large portion of Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Fire danger will remain high today as sunny, dry and warm weather continues for yet another afternoon. Highs today will soar back into the mid-to-upper 90s across eastern Colorado and the Denver metro area.

Meanwhile in the mountains, expect highs to hit the 70-80s. A few afternoon clouds will be present with breezy conditions. Red Flag Warnings continue for portions of the state through the evening hours.

The 90s and lower 100s continue both Thursday and Friday afternoon. Thanks to a large area of high pressure, the sunshine and dry weather will continue to end the work week. Denver will be within two degrees of the record high both Thursday and Friday afternoon.

This pattern lingers into the upcoming weekend, with highs Saturday and Sunday staying, once again, in the 90s and 100s across the metro and eastern plains. A few very isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon hours.